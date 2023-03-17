

questionary PRONUNCIATION: (KWES-chuh-ner-ee)

MEANING: noun: 1. A list of questions: a questionnaire. 2. One who asks questions. adjective: 1. Inquisitive. 2. Having or relating to questions.

ETYMOLOGY: From question, from Middle French question, from Latin quaerere (to ask). Earliest documented use: 1541. See also: sixty-four-dollar question

USAGE: “The depth and relevance of the testing offered by these companies varies widely, as does the usefulness of the information they provide. Some rely on detailed questionaries.”

Adam Piore; Forget Fad Diets. AI Knows Exactly What You Should Eat for Your Best Health; Newsweek (New York); Mar 17, 2023.



“The look on her face now was very questionary, and the answer was unspoken in his mouth like a song yet unsung.”

Devaughn Jackson; The Voodoo Queen; D. Jackson; 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In the small matters trust the mind, in the large ones the heart. -Sigmund Freud, neurologist, founder of psychoanalysis (6 May 1856-1939)





