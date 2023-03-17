|
A.Word.A.Day
May 6, 2025This week’s theme
Words with all the vowels
This week’s words
questionary
“Counsel shall limit the cross examination to no more than twenty questions, confining them solely to matters related to animals, vegetables, or minerals.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
questionary
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From question, from Middle French question, from Latin quaerere (to ask). Earliest documented use: 1541. See also: sixty-four-dollar question.
USAGE:
“The depth and relevance of the testing offered by these companies varies widely, as does the usefulness of the information they provide. Some rely on detailed questionaries.”
Adam Piore; Forget Fad Diets. AI Knows Exactly What You Should Eat for Your Best Health; Newsweek (New York); Mar 17, 2023.
“The look on her face now was very questionary, and the answer was unspoken in his mouth like a song yet unsung.”
Devaughn Jackson; The Voodoo Queen; D. Jackson; 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In the small matters trust the mind, in the large ones the heart. -Sigmund Freud, neurologist, founder of psychoanalysis (6 May 1856-1939)
