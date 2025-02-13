

Feb 13, 2025

Verbs



This week’s words

insufflate

spanghew

peregrinate

quetch



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



quetch PRONUNCIATION: (kwech)

MEANING: verb intr.:

1. To twitch or stir.

2. To break the silence by uttering a sound.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English cweccan (to shake or stir). Earliest documented use: 1150.

USAGE:

Jonathon Chase; Between; WestBow Press; 2014.



"The hyena howled, berating himself for his paralysis, quetching into the air at his own stupidity."
Jonathon Chase; Between; WestBow Press; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The crucial disadvantage of aggression, competitiveness, and skepticism as national characteristics is that these qualities cannot be turned off at five o'clock. -Margaret Halsey, novelist (13 Feb 1910-1997)





