Feb 13, 2025This week’s theme
Verbs
This week’s words
spanghew
peregrinate
quetch
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
quetch
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.:
1. To twitch or stir.
2. To break the silence by uttering a sound.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English cweccan (to shake or stir). Earliest documented use: 1150.
USAGE:
“The hyena howled, berating himself for his paralysis, quetching into the air at his own stupidity.”
Jonathon Chase; Between; WestBow Press; 2014.
See more usage examples of quetch in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The crucial disadvantage of aggression, competitiveness, and skepticism as national characteristics is that these qualities cannot be turned off at five o'clock. -Margaret Halsey, novelist (13 Feb 1910-1997)
