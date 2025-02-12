  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 12, 2025
This week’s theme
Verbs

This week’s words
insufflate
spanghew
peregrinate
peregrinate
“Can’t you just sit still for a moment?”
“But Mom, peregrine falcon -- remember?”
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

peregrinate

PRONUNCIATION:
(PER-uh-gruh-nayt)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To travel, especially to wander from place to place.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin peregrinari (to travel abroad), from peregrinus (foreigner), from per- (through) + ager (land). Earliest documented use: 1593.

USAGE:
“All my traveling life, 40 years of peregrinating Africa, Asia, South America, and Oceania, I have thought constantly of home -- and especially of the America I had never seen.”
Paul Theroux; The Long Way Home; Smithsonian (Washington, DC); Sep 2009.

See more usage examples of peregrinate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power. -Abraham Lincoln, 16th US President (12 Feb 1809-1865)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith