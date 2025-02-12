

peregrinate PRONUNCIATION: (PER-uh-gruh-nayt)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To travel, especially to wander from place to place.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin peregrinari (to travel abroad), from peregrinus (foreigner), from per- (through) + ager (land). Earliest documented use: 1593.

USAGE:

Paul Theroux; The Long Way Home; Smithsonian (Washington, DC); Sep 2009.



"All my traveling life, 40 years of peregrinating Africa, Asia, South America, and Oceania, I have thought constantly of home -- and especially of the America I had never seen."
Paul Theroux; The Long Way Home; Smithsonian (Washington, DC); Sep 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power. -Abraham Lincoln, 16th US President (12 Feb 1809-1865)





