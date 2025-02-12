|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 12, 2025
This week's theme
Verbs
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
peregrinate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To travel, especially to wander from place to place.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin peregrinari (to travel abroad), from peregrinus (foreigner), from per- (through) + ager (land). Earliest documented use: 1593.
USAGE:
“All my traveling life, 40 years of peregrinating Africa, Asia, South America, and Oceania, I have thought constantly of home -- and especially of the America I had never seen.”
Paul Theroux; The Long Way Home; Smithsonian (Washington, DC); Sep 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power. -Abraham Lincoln, 16th US President (12 Feb 1809-1865)
