Feb 14, 2025
Verbs
This week’s words
insufflate
spanghew
peregrinate
quetch
nidify

A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nidify
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To build a nest.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nidificare (to build a nest), from nidus (nest) + facere (to make or do). Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“At the beginning of August, when we arrived in Weimar, almost everyone was away -- ‘at the Baths,’ of course -- except the tradespeople. As birds nidify in the spring, so Germans wash themselves in the summer.”
George Eliot; The Spanish Gypsy; Worthington; 1890.
“The bird’s ‘most favourite place to nidify in’, says an old book, ‘is in the impressed footmarks of cattle, made in damp soil, which offers, when hardened by the sun, a sufficient protection for the young.’”
Michael Viney; Larksong an Abiding Sign of Life; Irish Times (Dublin); Jun 17, 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Patriotism is often an arbitrary veneration of real estate above principles. -George Jean Nathan, author and editor (14 Feb 1882-1958)
