  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 14, 2025
This week’s theme
Verbs

This week’s words
insufflate
spanghew
peregrinate
quetch
nidify

nidify
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

nidify

PRONUNCIATION:
(NID-uh-fy)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To build a nest.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nidificare (to build a nest), from nidus (nest) + facere (to make or do). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:
“At the beginning of August, when we arrived in Weimar, almost everyone was away -- ‘at the Baths,’ of course -- except the tradespeople. As birds nidify in the spring, so Germans wash themselves in the summer.”
George Eliot; The Spanish Gypsy; Worthington; 1890.

“The bird’s ‘most favourite place to nidify in’, says an old book, ‘is in the impressed footmarks of cattle, made in damp soil, which offers, when hardened by the sun, a sufficient protection for the young.’”
Michael Viney; Larksong an Abiding Sign of Life; Irish Times (Dublin); Jun 17, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Patriotism is often an arbitrary veneration of real estate above principles. -George Jean Nathan, author and editor (14 Feb 1882-1958)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith