metagrobolize

quaquaversal



Ridiculous words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg

quaquaversal



quaquaversal PRONUNCIATION: (kwah-kwuh-VUR-sal)

MEANING: adjective: Sloping downward from a center in all directions.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin quaquaversus, from quaqua (in all directions), from qua (in what direction) + versus (towards), from vertere (to turn). Earliest documented use: 1691.

USAGE: “In geological terms, the miners have scattered quaquaversal -- madly off in all directions -- to places like the pulp mill in Pine Falls; the potash mine in Esterhazy Sask; the gold mine in Red Lake, Ont.; and the gold mine in Lupin, NWT.”

Bill Redekop; A Rocky Future for Mining Town; Free Press (Winnipeg, Canada); Sep 15, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If your morals make you dreary, depend upon it they are wrong. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)





