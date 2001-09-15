|
Nov 13, 2018This week’s theme
Ridiculous words
This week’s words
quaquaversal
Dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral
Photo: Michael Garnett
with Anu Garg
quaquaversal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Sloping downward from a center in all directions.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin quaquaversus, from quaqua (in all directions), from qua (in what direction) + versus (towards), from vertere (to turn). Earliest documented use: 1691.
USAGE:
“In geological terms, the miners have scattered quaquaversal -- madly off in all directions -- to places like the pulp mill in Pine Falls; the potash mine in Esterhazy Sask; the gold mine in Red Lake, Ont.; and the gold mine in Lupin, NWT.”
Bill Redekop; A Rocky Future for Mining Town; Free Press (Winnipeg, Canada); Sep 15, 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If your morals make you dreary, depend upon it they are wrong. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)
|
