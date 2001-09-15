  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 13, 2018
Ridiculous words

metagrobolize
quaquaversal
Dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral
quaquaversal

(kwah-kwuh-VUR-sal)

adjective: Sloping downward from a center in all directions.

From Latin quaquaversus, from quaqua (in all directions), from qua (in what direction) + versus (towards), from vertere (to turn). Earliest documented use: 1691.

“In geological terms, the miners have scattered quaquaversal -- madly off in all directions -- to places like the pulp mill in Pine Falls; the potash mine in Esterhazy Sask; the gold mine in Red Lake, Ont.; and the gold mine in Lupin, NWT.”
Bill Redekop; A Rocky Future for Mining Town; Free Press (Winnipeg, Canada); Sep 15, 2001.

If your morals make you dreary, depend upon it they are wrong. -Robert Louis Stevenson, novelist, essayist, and poet (13 Nov 1850-1894)

