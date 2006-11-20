

Nov 15, 2018 This week’s theme

Ridiculous words



This week’s words

metagrobolize

quaquaversal

whigmaleerie

bamboozle



bamboozle PRONUNCIATION: (bam-BOO-zuhl)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To deceive.

2. To confuse.

ETYMOLOGY: Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1703.

USAGE:

Vu Duc; Olympic Finland Win BV Cup; The Saigon Times (Vietnam); Nov 20, 2006.



USAGE:

"Vietnam began the game with a short passing game using one-touch tactics to bamboozle the Cameroonians and negate their physical size advantage."

Vu Duc; Olympic Finland Win BV Cup; The Saigon Times (Vietnam); Nov 20, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: He who, when called upon to speak a disagreeable truth, tells it boldly and has done, is both bolder and milder than he who nibbles in a low voice and never ceases nibbling. -Johann Kaspar Lavater, poet, writer, philosopher (15 Nov 1741-1801)





