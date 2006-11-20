|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 15, 2018This week’s theme
Ridiculous words
This week’s words
quaquaversal
whigmaleerie
bamboozle
bamboozle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To deceive.
2. To confuse.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1703.
USAGE:
“Vietnam began the game with a short passing game using one-touch tactics to bamboozle the Cameroonians and negate their physical size advantage.”
Vu Duc; Olympic Finland Win BV Cup; The Saigon Times (Vietnam); Nov 20, 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:He who, when called upon to speak a disagreeable truth, tells it boldly and has done, is both bolder and milder than he who nibbles in a low voice and never ceases nibbling. -Johann Kaspar Lavater, poet, writer, philosopher (15 Nov 1741-1801)
