

Nov 16, 2018 This week’s theme

Ridiculous words



This week’s words

metagrobolize

quaquaversal

whigmaleerie

bamboozle

flapdoodle



Next week’s theme

Words from music Ridiculous wordsWords from music A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



flapdoodle PRONUNCIATION: (FLAP-doo-duhl)

MEANING: noun: Nonsense.

ETYMOLOGY: Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1834.

USAGE:

Harlan Ellison; Harlan Ellison’s Watching; Open Road Media; 2015. “[An] overuse of technique does not represent expertise and boldness, but an escape into flummery and flapdoodle.”Harlan Ellison;; Open Road Media; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The world is like a Mask dancing. If you want to see it well, you do not stand in one place. -Chinua Achebe, writer and professor (16 Nov 1930-2013)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate