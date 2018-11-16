|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Nov 16, 2018This week’s theme
Ridiculous words
This week’s words
metagrobolize
quaquaversal
whigmaleerie
bamboozle
flapdoodle
Next week’s theme
Words from music
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
flapdoodle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Nonsense.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1834.
USAGE:
“[An] overuse of technique does not represent expertise and boldness, but an escape into flummery and flapdoodle.”
Harlan Ellison; Harlan Ellison’s Watching; Open Road Media; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The world is like a Mask dancing. If you want to see it well, you do not stand in one place. -Chinua Achebe, writer and professor (16 Nov 1930-2013)
|
