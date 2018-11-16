  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 16, 2018
This week’s theme
Ridiculous words

This week’s words
metagrobolize
quaquaversal
whigmaleerie
bamboozle
flapdoodle

Next week’s theme
Words from music
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

flapdoodle

PRONUNCIATION:
(FLAP-doo-duhl)

MEANING:
noun: Nonsense.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1834.

USAGE:
“[An] overuse of technique does not represent expertise and boldness, but an escape into flummery and flapdoodle.”
Harlan Ellison; Harlan Ellison’s Watching; Open Road Media; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The world is like a Mask dancing. If you want to see it well, you do not stand in one place. -Chinua Achebe, writer and professor (16 Nov 1930-2013)

