Aug 22, 2025
This week’s theme
A cat-alogue of words

This week’s words
pussophilist
catlap
philofelist
catnap
pussomaniac

pussomaniac
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019) was one, leaving millions for his cat Choupette whom he spoiled “with personal maids, private-jet rides, iPads, her own chauffeur, and four-piece silver table settings.” (Vanity Fair)
with Anu Garg

pussomaniac

PRONUNCIATION:
(puhs-o-MAY-nee-ak)

MEANING:
noun: One having an excessive enthusiasm for cats.

ETYMOLOGY:
From puss (cat), of uncertain origin + -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1890.

USAGE:
“Even his master, who is the reverse of a pussomaniac, may never have appreciated him according to his merits. No wonder that a cat of that stamp should be slightly misanthropic and suspicious.”
The Saturday Review; Jul 19, 1890.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Love is like quicksilver in the hand. Leave the fingers open and it stays. Clutch it, and it darts away. -Dorothy Parker, author (22 Aug 1893-1967)

