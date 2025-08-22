

Aug 22, 2025 This week’s theme

A cat-alogue of words



This week’s words

pussophilist

catlap

philofelist

catnap

pussomaniac



Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019) was one, leaving millions for his cat Choupette whom he spoiled “with personal maids, private-jet rides, iPads, her own chauffeur, and four-piece silver table settings.” ( Vanity Fair Photo: choupetteofficiel A cat-alogue of words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pussomaniac PRONUNCIATION: (puhs-o-MAY-nee-ak)

MEANING: noun: One having an excessive enthusiasm for cats.

ETYMOLOGY: From puss (cat), of uncertain origin + -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1890.

USAGE:

The Saturday Review; Jul 19, 1890. “Even his master, who is the reverse of a pussomaniac, may never have appreciated him according to his merits. No wonder that a cat of that stamp should be slightly misanthropic and suspicious.”; Jul 19, 1890.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Love is like quicksilver in the hand. Leave the fingers open and it stays. Clutch it, and it darts away. -Dorothy Parker, author (22 Aug 1893-1967)





