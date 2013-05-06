

A cat-alogue of words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



catnap PRONUNCIATION: (KAT-nap)

MEANING: noun: A short, light sleep, typically in the daytime.

verb intr.: To sleep briefly or lightly.

verb tr.: To steal a cat.

ETYMOLOGY: For noun and verb intr.: Alluding to cats’ frequent short, light dozes. Earliest documented use: 1801.

For verb tr.: A blend of cat + kidnap, from kid + nap, a variant of nab. Earliest documented use: 1901.

NOTES: Cat catnapping a catnapping cat? A palindromic (by word, not by letter) sentence that results when a cat kidnaps another dozing cat.



There’s something called a dognap as well. It’s like a catnap, except taken while sitting. All naps are good, but in my experience, the sweetest of all is one taken after running a marathon.



The longest nap of all is a dirt nap, slang for dying.

USAGE:

Guy Kelly; The Secret to Catching 40 Winks at Work; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Jan 25, 2023.



“‘Aren’t you just the silliest boy who ever there was?’ [Judy Sugden] asked a shiny green-eyed cat. The thought of having him catnapped was alarming.”

Ariel Levy; Living-Room Leopards; The New Yorker; May 6, 2013.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Life cannot be classified in terms of a simple neurological ladder, with human beings at the top; it is more accurate to talk of different forms of intelligence, each with its strengths and weaknesses. This point was well demonstrated in the minutes before last December's tsunami [2004], when tourists grabbed their digital cameras and ran after the ebbing surf, and all the 'dumb' animals made for the hills. -B.R. Myers, author (b. 21 Aug 1963)





