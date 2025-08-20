|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 20, 2025This week’s theme
A cat-alogue of words
This week’s words
catlap
philofelist
Image: Rawpixel
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
philofelist
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A lover of cats.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek philo- (love) + Latin feles (cat). Earliest documented use: 1843.
NOTES:
Don’t mix up philofelist (cat-lover) with philofelon (felon-lover), unless your favorite feline moonlights as a cat burglar.
USAGE:
“Dr. Southey, who is known to be a philofelist, and confers honours upon his cats according to their services, has raised one to the highest rank in peerage.”
Robert Southey; The Doctor, Vol 7; Longman; 1834.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I'd rather see a sermon than hear one any day; I'd rather one should walk with me than merely tell the way. -Edgar Guest, poet (20 Aug 1881-1959)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith