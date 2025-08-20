  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 20, 2025
This week’s theme
A cat-alogue of words

This week’s words
pussophilist
catlap
philofelist
philofelist
Image: Rawpixel
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

philofelist

PRONUNCIATION:
(fi-LOF-uh-list)

MEANING:
noun: A lover of cats.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek philo- (love) + Latin feles (cat). Earliest documented use: 1843.

NOTES:
Don’t mix up philofelist (cat-lover) with philofelon (felon-lover), unless your favorite feline moonlights as a cat burglar.

USAGE:
“Dr. Southey, who is known to be a philofelist, and confers honours upon his cats according to their services, has raised one to the highest rank in peerage.”
Robert Southey; The Doctor, Vol 7; Longman; 1834.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I'd rather see a sermon than hear one any day; I'd rather one should walk with me than merely tell the way. -Edgar Guest, poet (20 Aug 1881-1959)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith