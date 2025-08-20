

Aug 20, 2025 This week’s theme

A cat-alogue of words



This week’s words

pussophilist

catlap

philofelist



philofelist PRONUNCIATION: (fi-LOF-uh-list)

MEANING: noun: A lover of cats.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek philo- (love) + Latin feles (cat). Earliest documented use: 1843.

NOTES: Don’t mix up philofelist (cat-lover) with philofelon (felon-lover), unless your favorite feline moonlights as a cat burglar.

USAGE: “Dr. Southey, who is known to be a philofelist, and confers honours upon his cats according to their services, has raised one to the highest rank in peerage.”

Robert Southey; The Doctor, Vol 7; Longman; 1834.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I'd rather see a sermon than hear one any day; I'd rather one should walk with me than merely tell the way. -Edgar Guest, poet (20 Aug 1881-1959)





