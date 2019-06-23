  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 1, 2019
This week’s theme
Powered by kids

This week’s words
hypocoristic
filiation
teknonymy
puerperal
with Anu Garg

puerperal

PRONUNCIATION:
(pyoo-UHR-puhr-uhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to childbirth or following childbirth.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin puerpera (woman who has given birth), from puer (child) + -para (carrying), from parere (to bear). The Latin puer is ultimately from the Indo-European root pau- (few, little), which is also the source of few, foal, filly, pony, poor, pauper, poco, puerile, poltroon, pullulate, punchinello, and catchpole. Earliest documented use: 1716.

USAGE:
“In the 1830s, women having babies at lying-in hospitals ran a far greater risk of dying from puerperal sepsis than women having babies at home.”
John Irving; The Long, Cruel History of the Anti-Abortion Crusade; The New York Times; Jun 23, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
All visible objects, man, are but as pasteboard masks. But in each event -- in the living act, the undoubted deed -- there, some unknown but still reasoning thing puts forth the mouldings of its features from behind the unreasoning mask. -Herman Melville, novelist and poet (1 Aug 1819-1891)

