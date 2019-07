A.Word.A.Day

filiation

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun:

1. The fact of being descended or derived from someone or something.

2. The act of determining such relationship.

3. Forming of a new branch.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin filius (son). Earliest documented use: 1529.

USAGE:



Edward Cody; “At Last I Had a Father”; The Gazette (Montreal, Canada); Dec 12, 2009.



See more usage examples of “French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner recently asked the German government to grant citizenship to French war babies who seek it after tracing their filiation.”Edward Cody; “At Last I Had a Father”;(Montreal, Canada); Dec 12, 2009.See more usage examples of filiation in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: