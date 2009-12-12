  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jul 30, 2019
filiation

PRONUNCIATION:
(fil-ee-AY-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The fact of being descended or derived from someone or something.
2. The act of determining such relationship.
3. Forming of a new branch.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin filius (son). Earliest documented use: 1529.

USAGE:
“French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner recently asked the German government to grant citizenship to French war babies who seek it after tracing their filiation.”
Edward Cody; “At Last I Had a Father”; The Gazette (Montreal, Canada); Dec 12, 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If I could I would always work in silence and obscurity, and let my efforts be known by their results. -Emily Bronte, novelist (30 Jul 1818-1848)

