Jul 30, 2019
Powered by kids
This week’s words
filiation
A.Word.A.Day
filiation
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The fact of being descended or derived from someone or something.
2. The act of determining such relationship.
3. Forming of a new branch.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin filius (son). Earliest documented use: 1529.
USAGE:
“French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner recently asked the German government to grant citizenship to French war babies who seek it after tracing their filiation.”
Edward Cody; “At Last I Had a Father”; The Gazette (Montreal, Canada); Dec 12, 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If I could I would always work in silence and obscurity, and let my efforts be known by their results. -Emily Bronte, novelist (30 Jul 1818-1848)
