Aug 2, 2019
Powered by kids

pedantic
“Speed limit 15 miles. No cut-outs in village limits”
A historic New Hampshire speed limit sign

Would it be pedantic to point out that without specifying the time, the sign is meaningless. 15 miles per hour, per minute, ... per week?
Photo: Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

pedantic

PRONUNCIATION:
(puh-DAN-tik)

MEANING:
adjective: Characterized by an excessive, narrow adherence to rules without practical judgment.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French pédant or Italian pedante, perhaps from Latin paedagogare (to teach). Earliest documented use: 1607.

USAGE:
“And another cleric, William Gilpin, the father of the Picturesque movement, drew up a list of pedantic instructions on how to view the landscape. He quickly became the subject of satire.”
The Heart with Pleasure Fills; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 3, 2010.

See more usage examples of pedantic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)

