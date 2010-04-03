

Aug 2, 2019 This week’s theme

This week’s words

hypocoristic

filiation

teknonymy

puerperal

“Speed limit 15 miles. No cut-outs in village limits”

Would it be pedantic to point out that without specifying the time, the sign is meaningless. 15 miles per hour, per minute, ... per week? Photo: Wikimedia Powered by kids A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pedantic PRONUNCIATION: (puh-DAN-tik)

MEANING: adjective: Characterized by an excessive, narrow adherence to rules without practical judgment.

ETYMOLOGY: From French pédant or Italian pedante, perhaps from Latin paedagogare (to teach). Earliest documented use: 1607.

The Heart with Pleasure Fills; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 3, 2010.



See more usage examples of “And another cleric, William Gilpin, the father of the Picturesque movement, drew up a list of pedantic instructions on how to view the landscape. He quickly became the subject of satire.”The Heart with Pleasure Fills;(London, UK); Apr 3, 2010.See more usage examples of pedantic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)





