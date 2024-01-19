|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 19, 2024This week’s theme
Words that have changed
This week’s words
peccant
prestigious
dapper
peterman
prudish
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
prudish
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Overly concerned with propriety or decorum, especially in matters of sex.
ETYMOLOGY:
From prude, from Old French prudefemme (wise or good woman), feminine of prud’homme (wise man). Earliest documented use: 1717.
NOTES:
No one today would be caught being called prudish, but earlier if you were prudish, you were a wise person -- prudent.
USAGE:
“Don’t tell me you’re one of those prudish types who thinks every piano should be skirted so its legs won’t show.”
Catherine Anderson; Lucky Penny; Penguin; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:On stage, I make love to 25,000 different people, then I go home alone. -Janis Joplin, singer-songwriter (19 Jan 1943-1970)
