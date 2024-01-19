

Jan 19, 2024 This week’s theme

Words that have changed



This week’s words

peccant

prestigious

dapper

peterman

prudish



Discreet Shoe-Fitting Device Image: afraidofglobalwarming / eBay Words that have changed A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



prudish PRONUNCIATION: (PROO-dish)

MEANING: adjective: Overly concerned with propriety or decorum, especially in matters of sex.

ETYMOLOGY: From prude, from Old French prudefemme (wise or good woman), feminine of prud’homme (wise man). Earliest documented use: 1717.

NOTES: No one today would be caught being called prudish, but earlier if you were prudish, you were a wise person -- prudent.

USAGE:

Catherine Anderson; Lucky Penny; Penguin; 2012.



See more usage examples of “Don’t tell me you’re one of those prudish types who thinks every piano should be skirted so its legs won’t show.”Catherine Anderson;; Penguin; 2012.See more usage examples of prudish in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: On stage, I make love to 25,000 different people, then I go home alone. -Janis Joplin, singer-songwriter (19 Jan 1943-1970)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate