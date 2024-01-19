  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 19, 2024
prudish
Discreet Shoe-Fitting Device
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

prudish

PRONUNCIATION:
(PROO-dish)

MEANING:
adjective: Overly concerned with propriety or decorum, especially in matters of sex.

ETYMOLOGY:
From prude, from Old French prudefemme (wise or good woman), feminine of prud’homme (wise man). Earliest documented use: 1717.

NOTES:
No one today would be caught being called prudish, but earlier if you were prudish, you were a wise person -- prudent.

USAGE:
“Don’t tell me you’re one of those prudish types who thinks every piano should be skirted so its legs won’t show.”
Catherine Anderson; Lucky Penny; Penguin; 2012.

See more usage examples of prudish in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
On stage, I make love to 25,000 different people, then I go home alone. -Janis Joplin, singer-songwriter (19 Jan 1943-1970)

