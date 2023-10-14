

prestigious PRONUNCIATION: (pre-STEEJ-uhs, -STIJ-)

MEANING: adjective: Honored, esteemed, or having high status.

ETYMOLOGY: From French prestige (current meaning: prestige, earlier: illusion, deceit), from Latin praestigiosis (full of tricks), from praestringere (to dazzle, to blindfold), from pre- (before) + stringere (to tie or bind). Earliest documented use: 1534.

NOTES: How times change! Earlier, to be prestigious was to be deceitful. Prestige was another word for deceit. If you were really good with tricks, you got a certain respect or admiration. Eventually the word turned its life around and arrived on the right side of the law. Despite similarities, the word prestidigitation has a different origin. It’s from French preste (nimble) + Latin digitus (finger).

USAGE:

See more usage examples of prestigious in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters. -English Proverb





