Jan 18, 2024
Words that have changed
This week’s words
prestigious
dapper
peterman
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
peterman
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Safecracker.
ETYMOLOGY:
From peter, slang for a safe. Earliest documented use: 1400.
NOTES:
Earlier a peterman was a fisherman, after St. Peter who was a fisherman. Later, the word developed the sense of a safecracker from slang peter meaning safe: peter. It’s not clear how peter developed this sense. Perhaps because St. Peter held the keys to heaven or because the name Peter meaning stone alludes to solidity, and from thence to a safe.
USAGE:
“He’s a peterman. Housebreaking’s just the last thing we got him for. He blows safes. He did the British Linen Bank on Kilmarnock Road in ’66.”
Liam McIlvanney; The Quaker; HarperCollins; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Everyone has a belief system, B.S., the trick is to learn not to take anyone's B.S. too seriously, especially your own. -Robert Anton Wilson, novelist (18 Jan 1932-2007)
