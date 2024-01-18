  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 18, 2024
Words that have changed

Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

peterman

PRONUNCIATION:
(PEE-tuhr-muhn)

MEANING:
noun: Safecracker.

ETYMOLOGY:
From peter, slang for a safe. Earliest documented use: 1400.

NOTES:
Earlier a peterman was a fisherman, after St. Peter who was a fisherman. Later, the word developed the sense of a safecracker from slang peter meaning safe: peter. It’s not clear how peter developed this sense. Perhaps because St. Peter held the keys to heaven or because the name Peter meaning stone alludes to solidity, and from thence to a safe.

USAGE:
“He’s a peterman. Housebreaking’s just the last thing we got him for. He blows safes. He did the British Linen Bank on Kilmarnock Road in ’66.”
Liam McIlvanney; The Quaker; HarperCollins; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Everyone has a belief system, B.S., the trick is to learn not to take anyone's B.S. too seriously, especially your own. -Robert Anton Wilson, novelist (18 Jan 1932-2007)

