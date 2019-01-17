|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 17, 2019
Adjectives
This week’s words
cernuous
xanthic
predaceous
Photo: Christoph Strässler
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
predaceous or predacious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Preying on other animals.
2. Seeking to exploit others.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin praedari (to prey upon), from praeda (booty). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghend-/ghed- (to seize or to take), which is also the source of pry, prey, spree, reprise, surprise, osprey, prison, impregnable, impresa, prise, and reprehend. Earliest documented use: 1665.
USAGE:
“The Break speaks to the experiences of mothers who, while knowing that their children are made increasingly vulnerable to predacious forces almost immediately as they are let out of the house, must nevertheless find the courage to propel them into the world.”
Kristy Taylor; One Girl’s Trauma Exposes Plight of Nations; Canadian Dimension (Winnipeg); Spring 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Little Strokes, Fell great oaks. -Benjamin Franklin, statesman, author, and inventor (17 Jan 1706-1790)
