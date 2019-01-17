  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jan 17, 2019
This week’s theme
Adjectives

This week’s words
allicient
cernuous
xanthic
predaceous
predaceous
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

predaceous or predacious

PRONUNCIATION:
(pri-DAY-shuhs)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Preying on other animals.
2. Seeking to exploit others.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin praedari (to prey upon), from praeda (booty). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghend-/ghed- (to seize or to take), which is also the source of pry, prey, spree, reprise, surprise, osprey, prison, impregnable, impresa, prise, and reprehend. Earliest documented use: 1665.

USAGE:
The Break speaks to the experiences of mothers who, while knowing that their children are made increasingly vulnerable to predacious forces almost immediately as they are let out of the house, must nevertheless find the courage to propel them into the world.”
Kristy Taylor; One Girl’s Trauma Exposes Plight of Nations; Canadian Dimension (Winnipeg); Spring 2017.

See more usage examples of predaceous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Little Strokes, Fell great oaks. -Benjamin Franklin, statesman, author, and inventor (17 Jan 1706-1790)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith