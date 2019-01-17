

Jan 17, 2019 This week’s theme

Adjectives



This week’s words

allicient

cernuous

xanthic

predaceous



Photo: Christoph Strässler Adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



predaceous or predacious PRONUNCIATION: (pri-DAY-shuhs)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Preying on other animals.

2. Seeking to exploit others.

ETYMOLOGY: impresa, From Latin praedari (to prey upon), from praeda (booty). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghend-/ghed- (to seize or to take), which is also the source of pry, prey, spree, reprise, surprise, osprey, prison, impregnable prise , and reprehend . Earliest documented use: 1665.

USAGE: The Break speaks to the experiences of mothers who, while knowing that their children are made increasingly vulnerable to predacious forces almost immediately as they are let out of the house, must nevertheless find the courage to propel them into the world.”

Kristy Taylor; One Girl’s Trauma Exposes Plight of Nations; Canadian Dimension (Winnipeg); Spring 2017.



See more usage examples of speaks to the experiences of mothers who, while knowing that their children are made increasingly vulnerable to predacious forces almost immediately as they are let out of the house, must nevertheless find the courage to propel them into the world.”Kristy Taylor; One Girl’s Trauma Exposes Plight of Nations;(Winnipeg); Spring 2017.See more usage examples of predaceous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Little Strokes, Fell great oaks. -Benjamin Franklin, statesman, author, and inventor (17 Jan 1706-1790)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate