A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cernuous PRONUNCIATION: (SUHR-noo/nyoo-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Drooping, nodding, or bending forward.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin cernuus (bowing). Earliest documented use: 1653.

USAGE:

Mary Travers; Litany; Smashwords; 2011.



See more usage examples of “Her body was half turned away, her neck stretched forward, head cernuous.”Mary Travers;; Smashwords; 2011.See more usage examples of cernuous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The trees that are slow to grow bear the best fruit. -Moliere, actor and playwright (15 Jan 1622-1673)





