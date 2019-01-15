|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 15, 2019This week’s theme
Adjectives
This week’s words
cernuous
Photo: Benson Kua
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cernuous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Drooping, nodding, or bending forward.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin cernuus (bowing). Earliest documented use: 1653.
USAGE:
“Her body was half turned away, her neck stretched forward, head cernuous.”
Mary Travers; Litany; Smashwords; 2011.
See more usage examples of cernuous in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The trees that are slow to grow bear the best fruit. -Moliere, actor and playwright (15 Jan 1622-1673)
