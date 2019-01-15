  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 15, 2019
This week’s theme
Adjectives

This week’s words
allicient
cernuous
Photo: Benson Kua
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cernuous

PRONUNCIATION:
(SUHR-noo/nyoo-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Drooping, nodding, or bending forward.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin cernuus (bowing). Earliest documented use: 1653.

USAGE:
“Her body was half turned away, her neck stretched forward, head cernuous.”
Mary Travers; Litany; Smashwords; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The trees that are slow to grow bear the best fruit. -Moliere, actor and playwright (15 Jan 1622-1673)

