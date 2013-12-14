

Jan 18, 2019 This week’s theme

Adjectives



This week’s words

allicient

cernuous

xanthic

predaceous

hortative



Art: James Montgomery Flagg, 1916 Adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



hortative PRONUNCIATION: (HOHR-tuh-tiv)

MEANING: adjective: Strongly urging.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin hortari (to urge). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gher- (to like or want), which also gave us yearn, charisma, greedy, and exhort. Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:

Melissa Harrison; Lore of the Land; Financial Times (London, UK); Dec 14, 2013.



See more usage examples of “Nick Groom’s stated aim is hortative: in the face of climate change, local homogenisation, and galloping species loss, he wants culture to be ‘enlisted in the defence of the environment’.”Melissa Harrison; Lore of the Land;(London, UK); Dec 14, 2013.See more usage examples of hortative in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Everyone has a belief system, B.S., the trick is to learn not to take anyone's B.S. too seriously, especially your own. -Robert Anton Wilson, novelist (18 Jan 1932-2007)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate