hortative
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Strongly urging.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin hortari (to urge). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gher- (to like or want), which also gave us yearn, charisma, greedy, and exhort. Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“Nick Groom’s stated aim is hortative: in the face of climate change, local homogenisation, and galloping species loss, he wants culture to be ‘enlisted in the defence of the environment’.”
Melissa Harrison; Lore of the Land; Financial Times (London, UK); Dec 14, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Everyone has a belief system, B.S., the trick is to learn not to take anyone's B.S. too seriously, especially your own. -Robert Anton Wilson, novelist (18 Jan 1932-2007)
