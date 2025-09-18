|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 18, 2025This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
This week’s words
monomachy
verisimilar
polystyle
Reconstruction of Stoa of Attalos
Athens, Greece
(Stoa: portico; Attalos: King Attalos)
Photo: Sharon Mollerus
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
polystyle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having many columns.
noun: A structure having many columns.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek poly- (many) + -style (column). Earliest documented use: 1736.
USAGE:
“One of them has a large colonnade, or rather polystyle, as there are no less than four rows of columns.”
Lal Behari Day; Bengal Peasant Life; Macmillan; 1908.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Poetry is the art of uniting pleasure with truth. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)
