

Sep 18, 2025 This week’s theme

Words that aren’t what they appear to be



This week’s words

corroboree

monomachy

verisimilar

polystyle



Reconstruction of Stoa of Attalos

Athens, Greece

(Stoa: portico; Attalos: King Attalos) Photo: Sharon Mollerus Words that aren’t what they appear to be A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



polystyle PRONUNCIATION: (POL-ee-styl)

MEANING: adjective: Having many columns.

noun: A structure having many columns.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek poly- (many) + -style (column). Earliest documented use: 1736.

USAGE: “One of them has a large colonnade, or rather polystyle, as there are no less than four rows of columns.”

Lal Behari Day; Bengal Peasant Life; Macmillan; 1908.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Poetry is the art of uniting pleasure with truth. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)





