Sep 18, 2025
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
corroboree
monomachy
verisimilar
polystyle
Reconstruction of Stoa of Attalos
Athens, Greece
(Stoa: portico; Attalos: King Attalos)
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

polystyle

PRONUNCIATION:
(POL-ee-styl)

MEANING:
adjective: Having many columns.
noun: A structure having many columns.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek poly- (many) + -style (column). Earliest documented use: 1736.

USAGE:
“One of them has a large colonnade, or rather polystyle, as there are no less than four rows of columns.”
Lal Behari Day; Bengal Peasant Life; Macmillan; 1908.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Poetry is the art of uniting pleasure with truth. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)

