  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 19, 2025
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
corroboree
monomachy
verisimilar
polystyle
doctor's mandate

doctors_mandate
“The good news is that with the proper care, you should be back on your feet in no time.
The bad news is I’m a lousy doctor.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

doctor’s mandate

PRONUNCIATION:
(DOK-tuhrz MAN-dayt)

MEANING:
noun: Full authority to deal with a crisis.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin doctor (teacher, later physician), from docere (to teach) + mandate, from Latin mandare (to commission, literally, to give into someone’s hand), from manus (hand) + date, from dare (to give). Earliest documented use: 1931.

NOTES:
A doctor’s mandate sounds like a stern Rx: Take two reforms and call me in the morning. In 1931 in the middle of Great Depression, British Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald campaigned for a Doctor’s Mandate, asking voters for a free hand to prescribe whatever bitter economic medicine was needed.

With a doctor’s mandate side effects may include austerity, abuse of power, or the occasional economic recovery. A synonym is a blank check. Antonym: insurance pre-approval requirement.

Mandate comes from Latin manus (hand). If it were a surgeon’s mandate, both hands would be in it. The word surgeon is a respelling of chirurgeon, from Greek cheir (hand).

USAGE:
“You can see at the moment that Keir Starmer is trying to win, essentially, a doctor’s mandate.”
Stephen Bush; Labour’s Reversal on Benefits Cap Spells More Contortions to Come; Financial Times (London, UK); Jul 17, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
This is what power really is: the privilege of ignoring anything you might find distasteful. -Oksana Zabuzhko, writer (b. 19 Sep 1960)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith