The Monomachy of Prince Mstislav the Daring and Prince Rededia of the Adyghes, 1812 Art: Andrey Ivanovich Ivanov



monomachy PRONUNCIATION: (muh-NOM-uh-kee)

MEANING: noun: A fight between two people or forces.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek mono- (one) + -machy (battle). Earliest documented use: 1582.

NOTES: If a monomachy is a fight between two people, what’s a duomachy? Also a fight between two people. Best not to spar with the English language. Don’t duel with a language, any language. Here’s how it works: mono here refers to the number of contests, not the number of contestants. In some battles, one champion from each army engaged in a duel and the outcome is taken as if the whole army fought. Saves a lot of casualties, though not much confusion for the etymologist.

USAGE: “In the summer of 2003 I received an invitation to play a secret eight-game training match in Ukraine, against the then world champion, Ruslan Ponomariov, as part of his preparations for his match against Garry Kasparov. ... The monomachy took place in a lodge in a mountain retreat outside the Black Sea port of Yalta.”

Nigel Short; The King and I; The Guardian (London, UK); Feb 16, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The man who is always waving the flag usually waives what it stands for. -Laurence J. Peter, educator and author (16 Sep 1919-1990)





