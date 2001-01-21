

May 14, 2026 This week’s theme

Whose what?



This week’s words

cat's meow

patriarch's age

rake's progress

pig's whisper



An illustration from the book The Tale of Pigling Bland, 1913 Art: Beatrix Potter

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Pushing Boundaries 🌍 Langitude

Trace tulle home Whose what? A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pig’s whisper PRONUNCIATION: (pigz WIS-puhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. A very short time.

2. A low or nearly inaudible whisper.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1780.

NOTES: It’s not clear how a pig’s whisper came to be associated with a very short time or a whisper. A pig is not known for whispering, though a grunt can be brief enough. A variant of today’s term is a pig’s whisker.

USAGE: “For if your love knew you loved him in perpetuum, he would return and return in a pig’s whisper.”

Chanelle Benz; The Man Who Shot Out My Eye Is Dead; Ecco; 2017.



“I heard Ata informing Mummy, in a pig’s whisper, that plagiarism, too, was actionable.”

Hindu (Chennai, India); Jan 21, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Knowing trees, I understand the meaning of patience. Knowing grass, I can appreciate persistence. -Hal Borland, author and journalist (14 May 1900-1978)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate