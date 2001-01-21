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May 14, 2026This week’s theme
Whose what?
This week’s words
patriarch's age
rake's progress
pig's whisper
An illustration from the book The Tale of Pigling Bland, 1913
Art: Beatrix Potter
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pig’s whisper
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A very short time.
2. A low or nearly inaudible whisper.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1780.
NOTES:
It’s not clear how a pig’s whisper came to be associated with a very short time or a whisper. A pig is not known for whispering, though a grunt can be brief enough. A variant of today’s term is a pig’s whisker.
USAGE:
“For if your love knew you loved him in perpetuum, he would return and return in a pig’s whisper.”
Chanelle Benz; The Man Who Shot Out My Eye Is Dead; Ecco; 2017.
“I heard Ata informing Mummy, in a pig’s whisper, that plagiarism, too, was actionable.”
Hindu (Chennai, India); Jan 21, 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Knowing trees, I understand the meaning of patience. Knowing grass, I can appreciate persistence. -Hal Borland, author and journalist (14 May 1900-1978)
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