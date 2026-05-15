

May 15, 2026 This week’s theme

Whose what?



This week’s words

cat's meow

patriarch's age

rake's progress

pig's whisper

parson's week



The Skating Minister, 1790s Art: Henry Raeburn

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Toponyms



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🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

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Trace paisley home Whose what?Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



parson’s week PRONUNCIATION: (PAHR-sunz week)

MEANING: noun: A period of 13 days, especially as a holiday.

ETYMOLOGY: From parson (a clergyperson), from persona (person) + week, from Old English wice (week). Earliest documented use: 1790.

NOTES: A parson has other duties, of course, but the principal day on duty is Sun. If excused for one Sun, a parson could be away for 13 days, from the Mon before through the Sat after it.



In some instances, parson’s week has also been used for a period of six days, from Mon to Sat, with no Sun off.

USAGE: “Two years ago, we left home for a parson’s week, during which time the house, pussy included, was in the charge of servants.”

W. Gordon Stables; Cats: Their Points and Characteristics; Dean & Son; 1876.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When you re-read a classic, you do not see more in the book than you did before; you see more in yourself than there was before. -Clifton Fadiman, editor and critic (15 May 1904-1999)





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