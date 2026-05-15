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May 15, 2026This week’s theme
Whose what?
This week’s words
cat's meow
patriarch's age
rake's progress
pig's whisper
parson's week
The Skating Minister, 1790s
Art: Henry Raeburn
Next week’s theme
Toponyms
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
parson’s week
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A period of 13 days, especially as a holiday.
ETYMOLOGY:
From parson (a clergyperson), from persona (person) + week, from Old English wice (week). Earliest documented use: 1790.
NOTES:
A parson has other duties, of course, but the principal day on duty is Sun. If excused for one Sun, a parson could be away for 13 days, from the Mon before through the Sat after it.
In some instances, parson’s week has also been used for a period of six days, from Mon to Sat, with no Sun off.
USAGE:
“Two years ago, we left home for a parson’s week, during which time the house, pussy included, was in the charge of servants.”
W. Gordon Stables; Cats: Their Points and Characteristics; Dean & Son; 1876.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When you re-read a classic, you do not see more in the book than you did before; you see more in yourself than there was before. -Clifton Fadiman, editor and critic (15 May 1904-1999)
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