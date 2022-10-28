|
Oct 28, 2022This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
misophonia
lawfare
gerontocracy
gamesmanship
phonophobia
Brace yourself.
The toaster is about to pop.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
phonophobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A fear of or intolerance of loud sounds.
2. A hypersensitivity to sound.
3. An aversion to the sound of one’s own voice.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek phono- (sound) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1841. See also, astraphobia.
USAGE:
“You were the one ... eating your lunch in the noisiest place on the planet, despite your raging phonophobia.”
Brea Brown; Quiet, Please!; Wayzgoose Press; 2020.
“John, a grown man, becomes an insecure bundle of nerves with sweaty palms and constricted breathing whenever he has to make a telephone call. ... John is probably suffering from phonophobia.”
For Some, Telephone Is Terrifying; The Citizen (Ottawa, Canada); Dec 17, 1985.
[Is John fearful of sound, hearing his own voice, or the phone? -Ed.]
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes. -Desiderius Erasmus, philosopher, humanist, and theologian (28 Oct 1466-1536)
|
