phonophobia PRONUNCIATION: (foh-nuh/noh-FOH-bee-uh)

MEANING: noun:

1. A fear of or intolerance of loud sounds.

2. A hypersensitivity to sound.

3. An aversion to the sound of one’s own voice.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek phono- (sound) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1841. See also, astraphobia

USAGE:

Brea Brown; Quiet, Please!; Wayzgoose Press; 2020.



“John, a grown man, becomes an insecure bundle of nerves with sweaty palms and constricted breathing whenever he has to make a telephone call. ... John is probably suffering from phonophobia.”

For Some, Telephone Is Terrifying; The Citizen (Ottawa, Canada); Dec 17, 1985.

[Is John fearful of sound, hearing his own voice, or the phone? -Ed.]



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes. -Desiderius Erasmus, philosopher, humanist, and theologian (28 Oct 1466-1536)





