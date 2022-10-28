  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 28, 2022
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
misophonia
lawfare
gerontocracy
gamesmanship
phonophobia

Brace yourself.
The toaster is about to pop.
with Anu Garg

phonophobia

PRONUNCIATION:
(foh-nuh/noh-FOH-bee-uh)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A fear of or intolerance of loud sounds.
2. A hypersensitivity to sound.
3. An aversion to the sound of one’s own voice.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek phono- (sound) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1841. See also, astraphobia.

USAGE:
“You were the one ... eating your lunch in the noisiest place on the planet, despite your raging phonophobia.”
Brea Brown; Quiet, Please!; Wayzgoose Press; 2020.

“John, a grown man, becomes an insecure bundle of nerves with sweaty palms and constricted breathing whenever he has to make a telephone call. ... John is probably suffering from phonophobia.”
For Some, Telephone Is Terrifying; The Citizen (Ottawa, Canada); Dec 17, 1985.
[Is John fearful of sound, hearing his own voice, or the phone? -Ed.]

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes. -Desiderius Erasmus, philosopher, humanist, and theologian (28 Oct 1466-1536)

