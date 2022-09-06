

gerontocracy PRONUNCIATION: (jer-uhn-TOK-ruh-see)

MEANING: noun: The system of government by old people.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek geronto- (old) + -cracy (rule). Earliest documented use: 1830. Note that the word senate is, literally, a council of elders, from Latin senex (old).

USAGE:

Will Tanner; Voiceless Youth Should Worry an Ageing Tory Party; Financial Times (London, UK); Sep 6, 2022.

"For the third time in six years, the gerontocracy that is the Conservative party membership has selected the UK's next prime minister. The party jealously guards the details of this rarefied selectorate but academics put the average age at 57, with just 6 per cent under the age of 25."

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I have a trunk containing continents. -Beryl Markham, adventurer (26 Oct 1902-1986)





