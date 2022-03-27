|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 27, 2022This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
lawfare
gerontocracy
gamesmanship
The Theory and Practice of Gamesmanship or The Art of Winning Games Without Actually Cheating
by Stephen Potter & Frank Wilson
Image: Amazon
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gamesmanship
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The use of legal, but unethical, tactics in a contest. For example, psychological intimidation, manipulation, distraction, etc.
2. The use of questionable means to gain an advantage.
ETYMOLOGY:
From games + sportsmanship. Earliest documented use: 1939.
USAGE:
“Horschel even tried to gamesmanship on Scheffler, wearing the same white shirt and salmon-colored slacks he donned for last year’s Dell championship match.”
Kirk Bohls; Scheffler Making a Run at No. 1 World Ranking; Austin American-Statesman (Texas); Mar 27, 2022.
“But political gamesmanship aside, the victims here are real people whose lives have been disrupted -- many of whom left family and friends behind, lost their jobs and belongings, and travelled thousands of miles, only to be used as props in an election-year stunt.”
Could Gov. DeSantis’ Stunt Bring Immigration Reform? It’s Not Likely; Pensacola News Journal (Florida); Sep 25, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I think there is only one quality worse than hardness of heart, and that is softness of head. -Theodore Roosevelt, 26th US President (27 Oct 1858-1919)
