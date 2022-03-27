

misophonia

lawfare

gerontocracy

gamesmanship



The Theory and Practice of Gamesmanship or The Art of Winning Games Without Actually Cheating

There's a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gamesmanship PRONUNCIATION: (GAYMZ-muhn-ship)

MEANING: noun:

1. The use of legal, but unethical, tactics in a contest. For example, psychological intimidation, manipulation, distraction, etc.

2. The use of questionable means to gain an advantage.

ETYMOLOGY: From games + sportsmanship. Earliest documented use: 1939.

USAGE:

Kirk Bohls; Scheffler Making a Run at No. 1 World Ranking; Austin American-Statesman (Texas); Mar 27, 2022.



“But political gamesmanship aside, the victims here are real people whose lives have been disrupted -- many of whom left family and friends behind, lost their jobs and belongings, and travelled thousands of miles, only to be used as props in an election-year stunt.”

Could Gov. DeSantis’ Stunt Bring Immigration Reform? It’s Not Likely; Pensacola News Journal (Florida); Sep 25, 2022.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I think there is only one quality worse than hardness of heart, and that is softness of head. -Theodore Roosevelt, 26th US President (27 Oct 1858-1919)





