Oct 27, 2022
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
misophonia
lawfare
gerontocracy
gamesmanship
The Theory and Practice of Gamesmanship or The Art of Winning Games Without Actually Cheating
by Stephen Potter & Frank Wilson
Image: Amazon
with Anu Garg

gamesmanship

PRONUNCIATION:
(GAYMZ-muhn-ship)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The use of legal, but unethical, tactics in a contest. For example, psychological intimidation, manipulation, distraction, etc.
2. The use of questionable means to gain an advantage.

ETYMOLOGY:
From games + sportsmanship. Earliest documented use: 1939.

USAGE:
“Horschel even tried to gamesmanship on Scheffler, wearing the same white shirt and salmon-colored slacks he donned for last year’s Dell championship match.”
Kirk Bohls; Scheffler Making a Run at No. 1 World Ranking; Austin American-Statesman (Texas); Mar 27, 2022.

“But political gamesmanship aside, the victims here are real people whose lives have been disrupted -- many of whom left family and friends behind, lost their jobs and belongings, and travelled thousands of miles, only to be used as props in an election-year stunt.”
Could Gov. DeSantis’ Stunt Bring Immigration Reform? It’s Not Likely; Pensacola News Journal (Florida); Sep 25, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I think there is only one quality worse than hardness of heart, and that is softness of head. -Theodore Roosevelt, 26th US President (27 Oct 1858-1919)

