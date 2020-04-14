  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 14, 2020
Words formed by clipping

rad
phiz
with Anu Garg

phiz

PRONUNCIATION:
(fiz)

MEANING:
noun: Face; facial expression.

ETYMOLOGY:
A shortening/respelling of physiognomy (face, expression), via French and Latin from physiognomonia. Ultimately from the Indo-European root gno- (to know), which also gave us know, can, notorious, notice, connoisseur, recognize, diagnosis, ignore, annotate, noble, narrate, anagnorisis (the moment of recognition), gnomon (the raised arm of a sundial), gnomic (puzzling), and agnostic. Earliest documented use: 1687.

USAGE:
“Elvira, no great beauty, did possess a somewhat long and equine phiz -- although it was cruel of Luperini to mention it.”
Paul Di Filippo; Monarch of the Feast; Analog Science Fiction & Fact (New York); Jul/Aug 2019.

See more usage examples of phiz in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Civilizations in decline are consistently characterised by a tendency towards standardization and uniformity. -Arnold Toynbee, historian (14 Apr 1889-1975)

