Apr 16, 2020
Words formed by clipping
This week’s words
phiz
pleb
divvy
divvy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Dividend; share.
verb tr.: To divide and share.
noun: A foolish person.
adjective: Foolish.
ETYMOLOGY:
For the first noun, verb: A shortening of dividend, from Latin dividere (to divide), from dis- (apart) + -videre (to separate). Earliest documented use: 1872.
For the second noun, adjective: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1975.
USAGE:
“They have tried to fairly divvy up shifts among the deli’s eight employees and also gave employees the chance to stay home with no repercussions.”
Bryce Airgood; Building Owner Tells Deli Not to Pay Rent: Says to Use April Money to Pay Its Staff Instead; Times Herald (Port Huron, Michigan); Mar 26, 2020.
“’Why would you tell people not to go there but leave the pubs open? It’s a bit silly. I think the prime minister’s a bit of a divvy,’ said Melissa Parker.”
Josh Halliday, et al; “We Can’t Afford to Shut”: PM’s Covid-19 Advice Leaves Pubs and Shops in Limbo; The Guardian (London, UK); Mar 17, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Once we are destined to live out our lives in the prison of our mind, our one duty is to furnish it well. -Peter Ustinov, actor, writer, and director (16 Apr 1921-2004)
