divvy PRONUNCIATION: (DIV-ee)

MEANING: noun: Dividend; share.

verb tr.: To divide and share.



noun: A foolish person.

adjective: Foolish.

ETYMOLOGY: For the first noun, verb: A shortening of dividend, from Latin dividere (to divide), from dis- (apart) + -videre (to separate). Earliest documented use: 1872.

For the second noun, adjective: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1975.

USAGE:

Bryce Airgood; Building Owner Tells Deli Not to Pay Rent: Says to Use April Money to Pay Its Staff Instead; Times Herald (Port Huron, Michigan); Mar 26, 2020.



“’Why would you tell people not to go there but leave the pubs open? It’s a bit silly. I think the prime minister’s a bit of a divvy,’ said Melissa Parker.”

Josh Halliday, et al; “We Can’t Afford to Shut”: PM’s Covid-19 Advice Leaves Pubs and Shops in Limbo; The Guardian (London, UK); Mar 17, 2020.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Once we are destined to live out our lives in the prison of our mind, our one duty is to furnish it well. -Peter Ustinov, actor, writer, and director (16 Apr 1921-2004)





