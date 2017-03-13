A.Word.A.Day

phenom

noun: A person of outstanding ability or promise.

Shortening of phenomenon, from Latin phaenomenon, from Greek phainomenon (appearance), from phainesthai (to appear), from phainein (to show). Earliest documented use: 1881.

“Can art assume consciousness? The New York-based phenom Ian Cheng has described his digital simulations as ‘video games that play themselves’.”

Andrea K. Scott; Spring Preview; The New Yorker; Mar 13, 2017.

