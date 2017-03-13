|
Apr 17, 2020This week’s theme
Words formed by clipping
This week’s words
rad
phiz
pleb
divvy
phenom
phenom
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person of outstanding ability or promise.
ETYMOLOGY:
Shortening of phenomenon, from Latin phaenomenon, from Greek phainomenon (appearance), from phainesthai (to appear), from phainein (to show). Earliest documented use: 1881.
USAGE:
“Can art assume consciousness? The New York-based phenom Ian Cheng has described his digital simulations as ‘video games that play themselves’.”
Andrea K. Scott; Spring Preview; The New Yorker; Mar 13, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Everybody's talking about people breaking into houses but there are more people in the world who want to break out of houses. -Thornton Wilder, writer (17 Apr 1897-1975)
