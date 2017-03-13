  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 17, 2020
phenom

PRONUNCIATION:
(FEE-nom, fi-NOM)

MEANING:
noun: A person of outstanding ability or promise.

ETYMOLOGY:
Shortening of phenomenon, from Latin phaenomenon, from Greek phainomenon (appearance), from phainesthai (to appear), from phainein (to show). Earliest documented use: 1881.

USAGE:
“Can art assume consciousness? The New York-based phenom Ian Cheng has described his digital simulations as ‘video games that play themselves’.”
Andrea K. Scott; Spring Preview; The New Yorker; Mar 13, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Everybody's talking about people breaking into houses but there are more people in the world who want to break out of houses. -Thornton Wilder, writer (17 Apr 1897-1975)

