  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 22, 2024
This week’s theme
Adjectives

This week’s words
evanescent
splendiferous
ontic
phantasmagorical
phantasmagorical
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

phantasmagorical

PRONUNCIATION:
(fan-taz-muh-GOR-i-kuhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Illusory; strange; deceptive; imaginary; surreal; hallucinatory.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French fantasmagorie, from fantasme (phantasm) perhaps combined with Greek agora (assembly). Earliest documented use: 1828.

USAGE:
“Trump’s phantasmagorical visions of marauding immigrants are part of a genre in which immigration and race are intermingled.”
Evan Osnos; The Fearful and The Frustrated; The New Yorker; Aug 31, 2015.
[Also see this.]

See more usage examples of phantasmagorical in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
My stories run up and bite me in the leg -- I respond by writing them down -- everything that goes on during the bite. When I finish, the idea lets go and runs off. -Ray Bradbury, science-fiction writer (22 Aug 1920-2012)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith