

Aug 22, 2024 This week’s theme

Adjectives



This week’s words

evanescent

splendiferous

ontic

phantasmagorical



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



phantasmagorical PRONUNCIATION: (fan-taz-muh-GOR-i-kuhl)

MEANING: adjective: Illusory; strange; deceptive; imaginary; surreal; hallucinatory.

ETYMOLOGY: From French fantasmagorie, from fantasme (phantasm) perhaps combined with Greek agora (assembly). Earliest documented use: 1828.

USAGE:

Evan Osnos; The Fearful and The Frustrated; The New Yorker; Aug 31, 2015.

[Also see



Trump's phantasmagorical visions of marauding immigrants are part of a genre in which immigration and race are intermingled.
Evan Osnos; The Fearful and The Frustrated; The New Yorker; Aug 31, 2015.

See more usage examples of phantasmagorical in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: My stories run up and bite me in the leg -- I respond by writing them down -- everything that goes on during the bite. When I finish, the idea lets go and runs off. -Ray Bradbury, science-fiction writer (22 Aug 1920-2012)





