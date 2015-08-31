|
A.Word.A.Day
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
phantasmagorical
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Illusory; strange; deceptive; imaginary; surreal; hallucinatory.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French fantasmagorie, from fantasme (phantasm) perhaps combined with Greek agora (assembly). Earliest documented use: 1828.
USAGE:
“Trump’s phantasmagorical visions of marauding immigrants are part of a genre in which immigration and race are intermingled.”
Evan Osnos; The Fearful and The Frustrated; The New Yorker; Aug 31, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:My stories run up and bite me in the leg -- I respond by writing them down -- everything that goes on during the bite. When I finish, the idea lets go and runs off. -Ray Bradbury, science-fiction writer (22 Aug 1920-2012)
