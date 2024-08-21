

Adjectives



evanescent

splendiferous

ontic



Adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ontic PRONUNCIATION: (ON-tik)

MEANING: adjective: Having or relating to a real existence.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek onto (being). Earliest documented use: 1907.

USAGE:

Nathaniel Mackey; from Atet A.D.; Chicago Review; Winter 1997.



"Suffice it to say we made some of the most ontic, unheard-of music we've ever made."
Nathaniel Mackey; from Atet A.D.; Chicago Review; Winter 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I have no respect for people who deliberately try to be weird to attract attention, but if that's who you honestly are, you shouldn't try to "normalize" yourself. -Alicia Witt, actress, singer-songwriter, and pianist (b. 21 Aug 1975)





