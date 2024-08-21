|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 21, 2024This week’s theme
Adjectives
This week’s words
splendiferous
ontic
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ontic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having or relating to a real existence.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek onto (being). Earliest documented use: 1907.
USAGE:
“Suffice it to say we made some of the most ontic, unheard-of music we’ve ever made.”
Nathaniel Mackey; from Atet A.D.; Chicago Review; Winter 1997.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I have no respect for people who deliberately try to be weird to attract attention, but if that's who you honestly are, you shouldn't try to "normalize" yourself. -Alicia Witt, actress, singer-songwriter, and pianist (b. 21 Aug 1975)
|
