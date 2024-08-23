|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 23, 2024
This week's theme
Adjectives
Adjectives
This week’s words
evanescent
splendiferous
ontic
phantasmagorical
consummate
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
consummate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin consummatus (brought to completion), past participle of consummare (to complete or sum), from con- (together) + summa (sum). Earliest documented use: 1447.
USAGE:
“In fact, your hypocrisy was so consummate that I never suspected it.”
Rafael Sabatini; Scaramouche; Bantam; 1945.
See more usage examples of consummate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is no such thing as a "self-made" man. We are made up of thousands of others. Everyone who has ever done a kind deed for us, or spoken one word of encouragement to us, has entered into the make-up of our character and of our thoughts. -George Matthew Adams, newspaper columnist (23 Aug 1878-1962)
