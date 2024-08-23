

Aug 23, 2024 This week’s theme

Adjectives



This week’s words

evanescent

splendiferous

ontic

phantasmagorical

consummate



consummate PRONUNCIATION: (adj.: KON-suh-muht, kuhn-SUH-muht; verb: KON-suh-mayt)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Complete or perfect. 2. Highly accomplished or skilled. verb tr.: 1. To finish, complete, or make perfect. 2. To make a marital or other romantic union complete by having sex.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin consummatus (brought to completion), past participle of consummare (to complete or sum), from con- (together) + summa (sum). Earliest documented use: 1447.

USAGE:

Rafael Sabatini; Scaramouche; Bantam; 1945.



In fact, your hypocrisy was so consummate that I never suspected it."
Rafael Sabatini; Scaramouche; Bantam; 1945.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no such thing as a "self-made" man. We are made up of thousands of others. Everyone who has ever done a kind deed for us, or spoken one word of encouragement to us, has entered into the make-up of our character and of our thoughts. -George Matthew Adams, newspaper columnist (23 Aug 1878-1962)





