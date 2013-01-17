  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 6, 2022
This week’s theme
New words

This week’s words
clickbait
omnishambles
listicle
acquihire
paywall

paywall
Watch the documentary:
Paywall: The Business of Scholarship
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

paywall

PRONUNCIATION:
(PAY-wal)

MEANING:
noun: A system of restricting access to online content or services, making them accessible only upon payment.

ETYMOLOGY:
A combination of pay + wall. From Latin pacare (appease), from pax (peace) and vallum (rampart), from vallus (stake). Earliest documented use: 2004.

NOTES:
Here at Wordsmith.org, everything we publish and all of our services are openly accessible, made possible by the support of our readers. In the weekly AWADmail we include a section “Interesting Stories from the Net”. While some of the stories are behind paywalls, with each story we include a permalink that has an archived copy. We encourage you to support newspapers, such as The Guardian, that keep their material openly available.

USAGE:
“The squalid predation of many for-profit colleges. Georgia’s preposterous decision to put its legal code behind a private paywall. The examples demonstrate that private engagement, poorly managed, can indeed undermine public goods and services.”
John D. Donahue; Is It Unwise to Privatize?; The Washington Monthly; Nov/Dec 2021.

“Publishing behind paywalls is immoral.”
Mike Taylor; Hiding Your Research Behind a Paywall Is Immoral; The Guardian (London, UK); Jan 17, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In the small matters trust the mind, in the large ones the heart. -Sigmund Freud, neurologist, founder of psychoanalysis (6 May 1856-1939)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith