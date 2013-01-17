A.Word.A.Day

paywall

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A system of restricting access to online content or services, making them accessible only upon payment.

ETYMOLOGY:

A combination of pay + wall. From Latin pacare (appease), from pax (peace) and vallum (rampart), from vallus (stake). Earliest documented use: 2004.

NOTES:

Here at Wordsmith.org, everything we publish and all of our services are openly accessible, made possible by the support of our readers. In the weekly AWADmail we include a section “Interesting Stories from the Net”. While some of the stories are behind paywalls, with each story we include a permalink that has an archived copy. We encourage you to support newspapers, such as The Guardian , that keep their material openly available.

USAGE:



John D. Donahue; Is It Unwise to Privatize?; The Washington Monthly; Nov/Dec 2021.



“Publishing behind paywalls is immoral.”

Mike Taylor; The Guardian (London, UK); Jan 17, 2013. “The squalid predation of many for-profit colleges. Georgia’s preposterous decision to put its legal code behind a private paywall. The examples demonstrate that private engagement, poorly managed, can indeed undermine public goods and services.”John D. Donahue; Is It Unwise to Privatize?;; Nov/Dec 2021.“Publishing behind paywalls is immoral.”Mike Taylor; Hiding Your Research Behind a Paywall Is Immoral (London, UK); Jan 17, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: