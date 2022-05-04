

May 4, 2022 This week's theme

New words



This week’s words

clickbait

omnishambles

listicle



New words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



listicle PRONUNCIATION: (LIS-ti-kuhl)

MEANING: noun: An article or other piece of writing structured in the form of a list.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of list + article. From Old English liste (border, strip) and Latin articulus (small joint), from artus (joint). Earliest documented use: 2007. Clickbaits often lead to listicles.

USAGE: before you say ‘I do.’”

Kate Meader; "Jesus, if I was to write a listicle on how to kickstart a successful marriage, that would be rule number one. Figure out how much you hate each other before you say 'I do.'"
Kate Meader; Dawn with Love; Loveswept; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Do not think of knocking out another person's brains because he differs in opinion from you. It would be as rational to knock yourself on the head because you differ from yourself ten years ago. -Horace Mann, educational reformer (4 May 1796-1859)





