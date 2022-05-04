|
A.Word.A.Day
May 4, 2022
This week's theme
New words
This week’s words
omnishambles
listicle
20th century headlines rewritten to get more clicks
Cartoon: Randall Munroe / xkcd
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
listicle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An article or other piece of writing structured in the form of a list.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of list + article. From Old English liste (border, strip) and Latin articulus (small joint), from artus (joint). Earliest documented use: 2007. Clickbaits often lead to listicles.
USAGE:
“Jesus, if I was to write a listicle on how to kickstart a successful marriage, that would be rule number one. Figure out how much you hate each other before you say ‘I do.’”
Kate Meader; Dawn with Love; Loveswept; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Do not think of knocking out another person's brains because he differs in opinion from you. It would be as rational to knock yourself on the head because you differ from yourself ten years ago. -Horace Mann, educational reformer (4 May 1796-1859)
