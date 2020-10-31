  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 3, 2022
This week’s theme
New words

This week’s words
clickbait
omnishambles
omnishambles
Illustration: Karen Folsom #kgfolsart
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

omnishambles

PRONUNCIATION:
(OM-ni-sham-buhlz)

MEANING:
noun: A situation that is a complete mess, especially when resulting from mismanagement.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin omni- (all) + shambles (a state of great disorder). The word was coined by writer Tony Roche in The Thick of It (video, 2 sec.), a satirical television series about the inner workings of the British government. Earliest documented use: 2009. Some related terms are dumpster fire and clusterfuck.

USAGE:
“The Sudanese pound lost more than 50% of its value between 2011 and 2015. Iran, an economic omnishambles itself, offered no succour.”
General Agreement; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 31, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Peace has a mind of its own, and doesn't follow victory around. -Norman Corwin, writer, producer, and teacher (3 May 1910-2011)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith