May 3, 2022This week’s theme
New words
This week’s words
omnishambles
Illustration: Karen Folsom #kgfolsart
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
omnishambles
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A situation that is a complete mess, especially when resulting from mismanagement.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin omni- (all) + shambles (a state of great disorder). The word was coined by writer Tony Roche in The Thick of It (video, 2 sec.), a satirical television series about the inner workings of the British government. Earliest documented use: 2009. Some related terms are dumpster fire and clusterfuck.
USAGE:
“The Sudanese pound lost more than 50% of its value between 2011 and 2015. Iran, an economic omnishambles itself, offered no succour.”
General Agreement; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 31, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Peace has a mind of its own, and doesn't follow victory around. -Norman Corwin, writer, producer, and teacher (3 May 1910-2011)
