omnishambles PRONUNCIATION: (OM-ni-sham-buhlz)

MEANING: noun: A situation that is a complete mess, especially when resulting from mismanagement.

ETYMOLOGY: The Thick of It (video, 2 sec.), a satirical television series about the inner workings of the British government. Earliest documented use: 2009. Some related terms are dumpster fire and clusterfuck. From Latin omni- (all) + shambles (a state of great disorder). The word was coined by writer Tony Roche in(video, 2 sec.), a satirical television series about the inner workings of the British government. Earliest documented use: 2009. Some related terms are dumpster fire and clusterfuck.

USAGE: “The Sudanese pound lost more than 50% of its value between 2011 and 2015. Iran, an economic omnishambles itself, offered no succour.”

General Agreement; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 31, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Peace has a mind of its own, and doesn't follow victory around. -Norman Corwin, writer, producer, and teacher (3 May 1910-2011)





