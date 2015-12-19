|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Jul 28, 2022This week’s theme
Words derived after names
This week’s words
mollycoddle
Jones
patsy
A.Word.A.Day
patsy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who is easily taken advantage of, by being deceived, unfairly blamed, or ridiculed.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps from the name Patsy, a diminutive of Patrick or Patricia, or from Italian pazzo (crazy), whose plural is pazzi, pronounced paht-see. Earliest documented use: 1889.
USAGE:
“When Mogoeng Mogoeng was named chief justice by Mr Zuma, many worried that he would be a patsy. Yet he has steadfastly overseen rulings that thwart or chide the president.”
South Africa’s Democracy; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 19, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We are social creatures to the inmost centre of our being. The notion that one can begin anything at all from scratch, free from the past, or unindebted to others, could not conceivably be more wrong. -Karl Popper, philosopher and professor (28 Jul 1902-1994)
|
