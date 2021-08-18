

mollycoddle PRONUNCIATION: (MOL-ee-kod-uhl)

MEANING: noun: A pampered or overprotected person.

verb tr.: To overprotect or pamper.

ETYMOLOGY: From Molly (a nickname for Mary) + coddle (to treat or boil gently), from caudle (a warm drink for the sick), from Latin caldum (hot drink), from calidus (warm). Earliest documented use: 1823.

USAGE:

Sabrina Jeffries; What the Duke Desires; Simon & Schuster; 2013.



“Why are we mollycoddling these people? ... There is a reason why we don’t ask drunks how they feel about not being allowed to drive the car.”

Jonn Elledge; Why Does the Media Mollycoddle Anti-Vaxxers?; The New Statesman (London, UK); Aug 18, 2021.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed. -Carl Jung, psychiatrist (26 Jul 1875-1961)





