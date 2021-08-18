|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 26, 2022
Words derived after names
This week’s words
mollycoddle
Photo: EDWW
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mollycoddle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A pampered or overprotected person.
verb tr.: To overprotect or pamper.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Molly (a nickname for Mary) + coddle (to treat or boil gently), from caudle (a warm drink for the sick), from Latin caldum (hot drink), from calidus (warm). Earliest documented use: 1823.
USAGE:
“What a mollycoddle you are, crying for your parents.”
Sabrina Jeffries; What the Duke Desires; Simon & Schuster; 2013.
“Why are we mollycoddling these people? ... There is a reason why we don’t ask drunks how they feel about not being allowed to drive the car.”
Jonn Elledge; Why Does the Media Mollycoddle Anti-Vaxxers?; The New Statesman (London, UK); Aug 18, 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed. -Carl Jung, psychiatrist (26 Jul 1875-1961)
