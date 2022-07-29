  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 29, 2022
This week’s theme
Words derived after names

This week’s words
John Henry
mollycoddle
Jones
patsy
jasper

Many ways to read AWAD
o Email
o Web
o Twitter
o RSS feed
o Calendar
o On your own website
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

jasper

PRONUNCIATION:
(JAS-puhr)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A person; guy.
2. A wasp.
3. A compact, opaque quartz, typically in dull shades of red, yellow, and brown.

ETYMOLOGY:
For 1: From the name Jasper. Earliest documented use: 1896.
For 2: Perhaps from the name Jasper. Earliest documented use: 1967.
For 3: From Old French jaspre, from Latin iaspis, from Ancient Greek iaspis, of Semitic origin. Earliest documented use: 1330.

USAGE:
“We’ll show those jaspers in Chicago, Montreal, and Vancouver.”
Geoffrey Stevens; Looking for Encore, City Seeks Spectacles; The Vancouver Sun (Canada); Aug 1, 1989.

See more usage examples of jasper in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No protracted war can fail to endanger the freedom of a democratic country. -Alexis de Tocqueville, statesman and historian (29 Jul 1805-1859)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith