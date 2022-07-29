|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 29, 2022This week’s theme
Words derived after names
This week’s words
John Henry
mollycoddle
Jones
patsy
jasper
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
jasper
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A person; guy.
2. A wasp.
3. A compact, opaque quartz, typically in dull shades of red, yellow, and brown.
ETYMOLOGY:
For 1: From the name Jasper. Earliest documented use: 1896.
For 2: Perhaps from the name Jasper. Earliest documented use: 1967.
For 3: From Old French jaspre, from Latin iaspis, from Ancient Greek iaspis, of Semitic origin. Earliest documented use: 1330.
USAGE:
“We’ll show those jaspers in Chicago, Montreal, and Vancouver.”
Geoffrey Stevens; Looking for Encore, City Seeks Spectacles; The Vancouver Sun (Canada); Aug 1, 1989.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:No protracted war can fail to endanger the freedom of a democratic country. -Alexis de Tocqueville, statesman and historian (29 Jul 1805-1859)
