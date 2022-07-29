A.Word.A.Day

jasper

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun:

1. A person; guy.

2. A wasp.

3. A compact, opaque quartz, typically in dull shades of red, yellow, and brown.

ETYMOLOGY:

For 1: From the name Jasper. Earliest documented use: 1896.

For 2: Perhaps from the name Jasper. Earliest documented use: 1967.

For 3: From Old French jaspre, from Latin iaspis, from Ancient Greek iaspis, of Semitic origin. Earliest documented use: 1330.

USAGE:



Geoffrey Stevens; Looking for Encore, City Seeks Spectacles; The Vancouver Sun (Canada); Aug 1, 1989.



