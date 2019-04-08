  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 1, 2019
This week’s theme
People who became verbs

This week’s words
haussmannize
MacGyver
pasteurize
Louis Pasteur in His Laboratory
Art: Albert Edelfelt, 1885
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pasteurize

PRONUNCIATION:
(PAS-chuh-ryz)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To heat or irradiate something just long enough to kill pathogenic microorganisms.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Louis Pasteur (1822-1895), chemist and microbiologist, known for his discoveries in this area. Earliest documented use: 1881.

USAGE:
“Most pickles you find in a grocery store are pasteurized, making the product shelf stable without refrigeration for up to two years.”
Nina Misuraca Ignaczak; The Center of the Pickleverse; Crain’s Detroit Business (Michigan); Apr 8, 2019.

“[Wessex Water] now pasteurises its sewage and sells it as fertiliser.”
The Money in Europe’s Muck; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 20, 1993.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The enemy is anybody who's going to get you killed, no matter which side he's on. -Joseph Heller, novelist (1 May 1923-1999)

