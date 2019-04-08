

Louis Pasteur in His Laboratory Art: Albert Edelfelt, 1885 People who became verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pasteurize PRONUNCIATION: (PAS-chuh-ryz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To heat or irradiate something just long enough to kill pathogenic microorganisms.

ETYMOLOGY: After Louis Pasteur (1822-1895), chemist and microbiologist, known for his discoveries in this area. Earliest documented use: 1881.

USAGE:

Nina Misuraca Ignaczak; The Center of the Pickleverse; Crain’s Detroit Business (Michigan); Apr 8, 2019.



“[Wessex Water] now pasteurises its sewage and sells it as fertiliser.”

The Money in Europe’s Muck; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 20, 1993.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The enemy is anybody who's going to get you killed, no matter which side he's on. -Joseph Heller, novelist (1 May 1923-1999)





