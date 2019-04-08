|
A.Word.A.Day
May 1, 2019
People who became verbs
pasteurize
Louis Pasteur in His Laboratory
Art: Albert Edelfelt, 1885
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pasteurize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To heat or irradiate something just long enough to kill pathogenic microorganisms.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Louis Pasteur (1822-1895), chemist and microbiologist, known for his discoveries in this area. Earliest documented use: 1881.
USAGE:
“Most pickles you find in a grocery store are pasteurized, making the product shelf stable without refrigeration for up to two years.”
Nina Misuraca Ignaczak; The Center of the Pickleverse; Crain’s Detroit Business (Michigan); Apr 8, 2019.
“[Wessex Water] now pasteurises its sewage and sells it as fertiliser.”
The Money in Europe’s Muck; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 20, 1993.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The enemy is anybody who's going to get you killed, no matter which side he's on. -Joseph Heller, novelist (1 May 1923-1999)
