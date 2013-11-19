

May 2, 2019 This week’s theme

People who became verbs



This week’s words

haussmannize

MacGyver

pasteurize

disneyfy



Image: US Postal Service, 1968 People who became verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Disneyfy PRONUNCIATION: (DIZ-ni-fy)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To sanitize, romanticize, or simplify something to make it more palatable for mass consumption.

2. To turn something of historical or cultural importance into trivial entertainment.

ETYMOLOGY: After The Walt Disney Company, founded by Walt Disney (1901-1966), known for its films and theme parks. Many popular fairy tales shown in Disney films actually have much grimmer stories. Earliest documented use: 1965. See also, Mickey Mouse

USAGE: “One of my biggest problems with human meat consumption is the perverted way we collude in sanitising and Disneyfying it: those boards outside butcher’s shops in which a smiley pig in a striped apron and hat holds aloft a tray of chops. He’s thrilled to be serving up himself see! WTF is all that about? Take the national outcry when Marcus, a school lamb raised by children, was slaughtered and his meat shoved in the school raffle. This is traumatising, said parents. Children should be protected from such brutal reality. Why? Everyone who eats meat should be required to visit a slaughterhouse and then if they still want to eat it at least it’s an informed decision.”

Carol Midgley; Don’t Hate Me Because I Refuse to Eat Meat; The Times (London, UK); Nov 19, 2013.



“An international headhunt to find an archaeologist able to entice more tourists to the Colosseum, the Forum, and Palatine Hill has prompted a furious reaction from critics who fear the sites will be Disneyfied.”

Tom Kington; Anger over Plans to Disneyfy the Colosseum; The Australian (Sydney); Jan 13, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is impossible to enjoy idling thoroughly unless one has plenty of work to do. There is no fun in doing nothing when you have nothing to do. Wasting time is merely an occupation then, and a most exhausting one. Idleness, like kisses, to be sweet must be stolen. -Jerome K. Jerome, humorist and playwright (2 May 1859-1927)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate