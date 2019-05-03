

May 3, 2019 This week’s theme

People who became verbs



This week’s words

haussmannize

MacGyver

pasteurize

disneyfy

macadamize



John Loudon McAdam (detail), 1830 Artist unknown



macadamize PRONUNCIATION: (muh-KAD-uh-myz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To construct or pave a road with small, broken stones bound with asphalt or tar.

ETYMOLOGY: After John Loudon McAdam (1756-1836), civil engineer, who pioneered this method of building a road. Earliest documented use: 1823. McAdam also appears in the word tarmac. The word was originally a trademark, coined by combining tar + McAdam.

USAGE:

Fletcher Moore Twain’s Bike Lessons; Poets & Writers (New York); Sep/Oct 2011.



See more usage examples of “[Mark] Twain himself was an early advocate for bicycle transport; for example, he’s quoted in an 1895 edition of Portland’s Oregonian suggesting the city macadamize its streets, purchase bicycles, and rent them out to citizens.”Fletcher Moore Twain’s Bike Lessons;(New York); Sep/Oct 2011.See more usage examples of macadamize in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him. -Niccolo Machiavelli, political philosopher and author (3 May 1469-1527)





