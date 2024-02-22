|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 22, 2024This week’s theme
Words for prisons
This week’s words
gulag
calaboose
panopticon
Presidio Modelo (Model Prison) in Cuba, modeled as a panopticon. Not in use.
Photo: Friman / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
panopticon
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A circular prison with a watchtower in the center so that any inmate can be observed from a single point.
2. A place marked by constant surveillance.
ETYMOLOGY:
The design of such a prison was proposed by the utilitarian and philosopher Jeremy Bentham in 1787. From Greek pan (all) + optikon (sight, seeing). Earliest documented use: 1787.
USAGE:
“And the radical circular plan has yielded a kind of benevolent parental panopticon, allowing the couple to see whose rooms are lit and determine whether their independent teenagers are home for the night.”
Sam Cochran; Gear Shift; Architectural Digest (Los Angeles, California); Jan 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is no absurdity so palpable but that it may be firmly planted in the human head if you only begin to inculcate it before the age of five, by constantly repeating it with an air of great solemnity. -Arthur Schopenhauer, philosopher (22 Feb 1788-1860)
