  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 23, 2024
This week’s theme
Words for prisons

This week’s words
bridewell
gulag
calaboose
panopticon
lob's pound

lob's pound
“Keep your nose clean, keep growing. I’ll have you out here in another six months.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

lob’s pound

PRONUNCIATION:
(LOBZ pound or lobz POUND)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Prison.
2. Difficulty.
3. Entanglement.

ETYMOLOGY:
From lob (a bumpkin, lout) + pound (enclosure). Earliest documented use: 1597.

USAGE:
“I know I shall catch her in some lob’s pound.”
Hannah Cowley; The World as It Goes; 1781.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Leaving home in a sense involves a kind of second birth in which we give birth to ourselves. -Robert Neelly Bellah, sociologist and author (23 Feb 1927-2013)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith