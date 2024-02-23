|
“Keep your nose clean, keep growing. I’ll have you out here in another six months.”
lob’s pound
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Prison.
2. Difficulty.
3. Entanglement.
ETYMOLOGY:
From lob (a bumpkin, lout) + pound (enclosure). Earliest documented use: 1597.
USAGE:
“I know I shall catch her in some lob’s pound.”
Hannah Cowley; The World as It Goes; 1781.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Leaving home in a sense involves a kind of second birth in which we give birth to ourselves. -Robert Neelly Bellah, sociologist and author (23 Feb 1927-2013)
