bridewell

gulag

calaboose

panopticon

Words for prisons A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



lob’s pound PRONUNCIATION: (LOBZ pound or lobz POUND)

MEANING: noun:

1. Prison.

2. Difficulty.

3. Entanglement.

ETYMOLOGY: From lob (a bumpkin, lout) + pound (enclosure). Earliest documented use: 1597.

USAGE: “I know I shall catch her in some lob’s pound.”

Hannah Cowley; The World as It Goes; 1781.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Leaving home in a sense involves a kind of second birth in which we give birth to ourselves. -Robert Neelly Bellah, sociologist and author (23 Feb 1927-2013)





