

Feb 21, 2024 This week’s theme

Words for prisons



This week’s words

bridewell

gulag

calaboose



A restored calaboose in Kansas Photo: Kansas Tourism Words for prisons A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



calaboose PRONUNCIATION: (KAL-uh-boos)

MEANING: noun: A prison.

ETYMOLOGY: From Louisiana French calabouse, from Spanish calabozo (dungeon), from Latin calafodium, from fodere (to dig). Earliest documented use: 1797. Another Spanish word for a prison that has become part of the English language is hoosegow

USAGE: “[Hasan Baswaid] put his hands together as if he were in handcuffs. ‘This could put you in the calaboose,’ he said with a sheepish grin.”

Lawrence Wright; The Kingdom of Silence; The New Yorker; Jan 5, 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Throw your dream into space like a kite, and you do not know what it will bring back, a new life, a new friend, a new love, or a new country. -Anais Nin, author (21 Feb 1903-1977)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate