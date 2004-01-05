|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 21, 2024
Words for prisons
This week’s words
gulag
calaboose
A restored calaboose in Kansas
Photo: Kansas Tourism
A.Word.A.Day
calaboose
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A prison.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Louisiana French calabouse, from Spanish calabozo (dungeon), from Latin calafodium, from fodere (to dig). Earliest documented use: 1797. Another Spanish word for a prison that has become part of the English language is hoosegow.
USAGE:
“[Hasan Baswaid] put his hands together as if he were in handcuffs. ‘This could put you in the calaboose,’ he said with a sheepish grin.”
Lawrence Wright; The Kingdom of Silence; The New Yorker; Jan 5, 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Throw your dream into space like a kite, and you do not know what it will bring back, a new life, a new friend, a new love, or a new country. -Anais Nin, author (21 Feb 1903-1977)
|
