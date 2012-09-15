

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Pangloss in an LA Opera production of Candide Photo: Ken Howard / LA Opera Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Panglossian PRONUNCIATION: (pan-GLOS-ee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Blindly or unreasonably optimistic.

noun: One who is optimistic regardless of the circumstances.

ETYMOLOGY: Candide. Pangloss believes that, in spite of what happens -- shipwreck, earthquake, hanging, flogging, and more -- “All is for the best in the best of all possible worlds.” The name is coined from Greek panglossia (talkativeness). Earliest documented use: 1831. The word After Dr. Pangloss, a philosopher and tutor in Voltaire’s 1759 satire. Pangloss believes that, in spite of what happens -- shipwreck, earthquake, hanging, flogging, and more -- “All is for the best in the best of all possible worlds.” The name is coined from Greek panglossia (talkativeness). Earliest documented use: 1831. The word pangloss is used in the same manner.

USAGE:

Maureen Dowd; Neocons Slither Back; The New York Times; Sep 15, 2012.



See more usage examples of “The clueless desert viceroys ... misled reporters with their Panglossian scenarios of progress.”Maureen Dowd; Neocons Slither Back;; Sep 15, 2012.See more usage examples of panglossian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: That is what learning is. You suddenly understand something you've understood all your life, but in a new way. -Doris Lessing, novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel laureate (22 Oct 1919-2013)





