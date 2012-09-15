  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 22, 2021
panglossian
Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Pangloss in an LA Opera production of Candide
with Anu Garg

Panglossian

PRONUNCIATION:
(pan-GLOS-ee-uhn)

MEANING:
adjective: Blindly or unreasonably optimistic.
noun: One who is optimistic regardless of the circumstances.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Dr. Pangloss, a philosopher and tutor in Voltaire’s 1759 satire Candide. Pangloss believes that, in spite of what happens -- shipwreck, earthquake, hanging, flogging, and more -- “All is for the best in the best of all possible worlds.” The name is coined from Greek panglossia (talkativeness). Earliest documented use: 1831. The word pangloss is used in the same manner.

USAGE:
“The clueless desert viceroys ... misled reporters with their Panglossian scenarios of progress.”
Maureen Dowd; Neocons Slither Back; The New York Times; Sep 15, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
That is what learning is. You suddenly understand something you've understood all your life, but in a new way. -Doris Lessing, novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel laureate (22 Oct 1919-2013)

