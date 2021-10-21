

Charles Pasternak (left) as Marplot in The Busy Body production at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville Photo: Brynn Yeager Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



marplot PRONUNCIATION: (MAHR-plot)

MEANING: noun: A meddlesome person who spoils a plan by interference.

ETYMOLOGY: After Marplot, the titular character in the 1709 play The Busy Body by Susannah Centlivre (1669-1723). Marplot means well and tries to help only to get in the way of others and foul things up. Earliest documented use: 1709.

USAGE:

Annie Burrows; A Scandal at Midnight; Harlequin; 2021.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We read books to find out who we are. -Ursula K. Le Guin, author (21 Oct 1929-2018)





