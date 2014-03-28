

cookie monster PRONUNCIATION: (KU-kee mon-stuhr)

MEANING: noun: Someone or something that is insatiably hungry or greedy.

ETYMOLOGY: After Cookie Monster, a puppet character in the children’s television show Sesame Street. Earliest documented use: 1971.

NOTES: Cookie Monster is fond of cookies. How fond? The story goes that when he won a contest on a quiz show and was offered his choice of a prize from: $10,000 cash, a car, a trip to Hawaii, or a cookie, well, he took a cookie. His signature song is “ C is for Cookie ” (video, 2 min.). He loves to chomp on cookies, but he is anything but cookie-cutter

USAGE: “The internet’s cookie monsters are harvesting your secrets.”

Caroline Baylon; Big Brother Is Cashing in on You; OpenDemocracy (London, UK); Mar 28, 2014.



“Think of black holes as giant cosmic Cookie Monsters.”

Ethan Siegel; No, Black Holes Don’t Suck Everything Into Them; Forbes (New York); Jun 19, 2019.

