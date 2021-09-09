  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 16, 2022
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
Orphean
Proteus
eolian
panderer
Troilus and Cressida with Pandarus
Troilus and Cressida with Pandarus

panderer cartoon
Pandering requires a second-order theory of mind. The successful panderer believes (zeroth order) that the listener believes (first order) that the speaker believes (second order) his utterance.
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

panderer

PRONUNCIATION:
(PAN-duhr-uhr)

MEANING:
noun: One who caters to the base desires, whims, or prejudices of others.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Pandarus, a Trojan warrior in Greek mythology. He was known for his skill in archery. In later accounts, such as Chaucer’s and Shakespeare’s, he acts as a go-between in the love affair of Troilus and Cressida. This resulted in his reputation as a procurer in the English language. Earliest documented use: 1826.

USAGE:
“‘I think what the governor has to do is reach out to everybody, not try to be everybody’s friend, not give everybody everything they want,’ Bloomberg said as Hochul stood beside him near Ground Zero. ... ‘She’s got to be a leader, not a panderer.’”
Chris Sommerfeldt; Bloomy to Kathy: So, This Is How You Govern; New York Daily News; Sep 9, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I learned long ago that being Lewis Carroll was infinitely more exciting than being Alice. -Joyce Carol Oates, writer (b. 16 Jun 1938)

