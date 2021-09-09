

Jun 16, 2022 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

Orphean

Proteus

eolian

panderer



Troilus and Cressida with Pandarus Art: J. Coghlan

Pandering requires a second-order theory of mind. The successful panderer believes (zeroth order) that the listener believes (first order) that the speaker believes (second order) his utterance. Cartoon: Matthew E. Isaac Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



panderer PRONUNCIATION: (PAN-duhr-uhr)

MEANING: noun: One who caters to the base desires, whims, or prejudices of others.

ETYMOLOGY: After Pandarus, a Trojan warrior in Greek mythology. He was known for his skill in archery. In later accounts, such as Chaucer’s and Shakespeare’s, he acts as a go-between in the love affair of Troilus and Cressida. This resulted in his reputation as a procurer in the English language. Earliest documented use: 1826.

USAGE:

Chris Sommerfeldt; Bloomy to Kathy: So, This Is How You Govern; New York Daily News; Sep 9, 2021.



See more usage examples of “‘I think what the governor has to do is reach out to everybody, not try to be everybody’s friend, not give everybody everything they want,’ Bloomberg said as Hochul stood beside him near Ground Zero. ... ‘She’s got to be a leader, not a panderer.’”Chris Sommerfeldt; Bloomy to Kathy: So, This Is How You Govern;; Sep 9, 2021.See more usage examples of panderer in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I learned long ago that being Lewis Carroll was infinitely more exciting than being Alice. -Joyce Carol Oates, writer (b. 16 Jun 1938)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate