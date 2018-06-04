|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 15, 2022This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Proteus
eolian
Aeolus
Art: Peter Paul Rubens, early 17th c.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
eolian or aeolian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to or caused by the wind.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Aeolus, god of the winds in Greek mythology. As keeper of the winds, he gave a bag containing winds to help with Odysseus’s sailing. Earliest documented use: 1546.
USAGE:
“‘If an extremely tenuous atmosphere like that of Pluto can support the generation of bedforms from wind-driven sediment, what kind of eolian activity might we see on places like Io (a moon of Jupiter) or Triton?’ [Matt Telfer] wrote.”
Amina Khan; Tiny Pluto Reveals Big Surprises; Los Angeles Times; Jun 4, 2018.
See more usage examples of eolian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter. -Euripides, playwright (c. 480-406 BCE)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith