eolian or aeolian PRONUNCIATION: (ee-O-lee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to or caused by the wind.

ETYMOLOGY: After Aeolus, god of the winds in Greek mythology. As keeper of the winds, he gave a bag containing winds to help with Odysseus’s sailing. Earliest documented use: 1546.

USAGE:

Amina Khan; Tiny Pluto Reveals Big Surprises; Los Angeles Times; Jun 4, 2018.



